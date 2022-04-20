90 inmates of shelter home test coronavirus positive in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: Ninety inmates of a government women shelter home have tested positive for Covid-19. Deputy Director of Women Welfare Department, Nita Ahirwar said, "In the past two days, 90 inmates of Nari Niketan here have tested positive for Covid-19. All of them have been isolated.

"How the inmates got infected with the coronavirus is being investigated," she said.

All the inmates are asymptomatic and they have been quarantined at the two-storied home. Earlier, a support staff member had tested positive for the virus.

Neeta Ahirwar said that there are around 200 inmates in the shelter home and all of them were tested for corona. Of these, 90 have been found positive, she said.

A team of doctors is regularly visiting the place and providing medicine.

Additional Chief Medical Officer doctor Ashok Kumar said, "We have sanitised the shelter home. As of now, we have not shifted any inmate to the hospital because all of them are asymptomatic. Emergency services are also available."