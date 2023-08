Bengaluru: In a fire that broke out on Friday in the Quality Control Division of the Bengaluru civic agency, nine people were seriously injured.

The FIR has been filed, and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of Karnataka has indicated he has ordered an investigation into what happened.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) chief commissioner Tushar Giri Nath told reporters that the event occurred between 5 and 5.30 p.m.—Inputs from Agncies