9 people, including 8 students, killed when a school bus falls in Manipur

Imphal (The Hawk): In the Bishnupur district of Manipur, a school bus collapsed on Wednesday, injuring 40 kids and teachers, several of whom were in serious condition. At least eight girl pupils and a warden were killed in the accident.

At least five pupils were killed instantly and 44 others were hurt when the bus carrying the female students and some professors unexpectedly overturned while the driver was negotiating a corner on the Old Cachar Road close to Longsai.

Three children and a school warden died as a result of their injuries after being admitted to various hospitals with the injured.

Given that many of the injured pupils' conditions are described as critical, the number of fatalities is sure to rise.

About 55 kilometres separate the accident location from Imphal, the state capital.

According to the authorities, two buses carrying Thambalnu Higher Secondary School pupils, teachers, and other staff members travelled to Khoupum in the Bishnupur district on an annual study trip. The catastrophe occurred on the bus carrying the female students.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh tweeted his dismay following the accident, saying: "Deeply pained to learn of the accident of a bus transporting school children on the Old Cachar Road today. MLAs, the SDRF, and a medical team have all hurried to the scene to organise the rescue effort. I'm wishing everyone on the bus a safe trip.

The state government has announced Rs 5 lakh apiece for the relatives of the fatalities, while Rs 1 lakh and Rs 50,000 have been sanctioned for the critically and minor injured, respectively, according to the chief minister, who also visited the accident scene and oversaw the rescue operation.

The state education administration issued a directive to all principals and heads of schools in the state not to plan or lead trips until January 10 in light of the terrible accident in order to prevent any unexpected incidents.

