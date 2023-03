Kaushambi (UP) : A top police official in this Uttar Pradesh area revealed that on Sunday, nine persons were arrested for allegedly harbouring a suspect in the 2005 murder of BSP Lawmaker Raju Pal.

He further said that the suspects were apprehended in the village of Purkhas Yusufpur, which is within the jurisdiction of the Sarai Akil police station.

Police now say they have arrested 19 persons in connection with the investigation.—Inputs from Agencies