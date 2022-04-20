9 more products added to Yogi's ODOP scheme

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government has added nine more products to the One-District-One-Product (ODOP) list. These products will now be promoted and developed by the state government.

The new products include metal from Mirzapur, mentha from Rampur, food items and school dresses from Lalitpur, leather from Unnao, zari work from Farrukhabad, incense sticks from Kannauj, pink meenakari and toys from Varanasi and readymade garments from Gorakhpur.

Navneet Sehgal, Additional Chief Secretary (MSME), said, "Earlier, 66 products from 75 districts were being developed while providing training and financial assistance to workers. Later, we found some districts had more than one product with equal economic and employment potential and decided to include two or more products in the ODOP list. Varanasi, for instance, has several GI products and like silk, these too could be developed."

These districts already have at least one more product promoted under ODOP.

The products included under ODOP list will be specially marketed and packaged and artisans would be trained to improve product quality, while ensuring their upliftment.

"Under ODOP scheme, MSME department organises special exhibitions, funds artisans and workers to attend exhibitions in India and abroad, holds technical sessions for marketing, branding and technological improvements and provides tool kits. Lakhs of workers have benefited by this focused approach to the development of a particular product," Sehgal said.

The scheme was launched by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in 2018 to promote the district-specific handicrafts and goods.

One product from each of the 75 districts was identified and have since been part of a plan to market and brand them nationally and globally.

