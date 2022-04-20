9 More Cities Including Three In UP Added To Smart Cities Mission, Total Now 99

Lucknow: Three cities of Uttar Pradesh are among nine chosen in the latest round of the Centre's flagship Smart Cities Mission, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said today.

The number of cities picked under the project now stands at 99. Under the scheme, each city will get Rs 500 crore from the Centre for implementing various projects. An equal amount, on matching basis, will have to be contributed by the state or urban local bodies. The nine cities chosen in the fourth round are -Bareilly, Moradabad and Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, Erode in Tamil Nadu, Bihar Sharif in Bihar, Silvasa in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Diu in Daman and Diu, Kavarati in Lakshadweep and Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh. Shillong will be the 100th city provided it submit its proposal to the Centre in next three months, a senior official said. The nine cities were selected from 15 cities that had submitted their proposals to the ministry, the official said. Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, Ghaziabad, Rampur and Rae Bareli were among cities that failed to make the cut for Smart City tag. Silvasa topped the list of winners in this round. "The nine cities selected have proposed an investment of Rs 12,824 crore... which would be impacting 35.3 lakh persons living in these areas," Puri told a press conference here. He said these cities have proposed to take up various project, including "smart" roads, rejuvenation of water bodies, cycle tracks, walking paths, smart classrooms, skill development centres, upgradation of health facilities and pan city projects like integrated command control centre. These cities have proposed 409 projects which would get around 61 per cent funding from the Centre and the state, Puri said.