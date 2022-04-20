9-Month-Old, 3 Others Test Corona Positive In Noida

New Delhi: Four people, including a 9-month-old child, tested COVID-19 positive on Wednesday in Gautam Buddh Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh.



According to the District Surveillance Officer, the infant hails from Jewar and is currently admitted in Super Speciality Pediatric Hospital, Post Graduate Teaching Institute in Noida.

Besides this, a 68-year-old man from Noida, who is the contact of a previous COVID-19 patient, is also lodged in the same hospital.

An 80-year-old man also tested positive and is currently getting treated in Sharda hospital. The fourth patient, a 27-year-old woman is in Government Institute of Medical Sciences, Noida.

"362 results of employees of OPPO factory was recieved today, all of them tested negative," the officer stated.

The district has now a total of 293 confirmed cases, out of which 207 have recovered and discharged, five have succumbed to the disease and 81 are currently infected.

There are also 14 patients, including six from Delhi, three from Ghaziabad, one each from Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Agra and two from Hapur, who have been cross-notified. --IANS







