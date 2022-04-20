9 Miss Worlds to salute medical personnel

Mumbai: Nine Miss Worlds from different countries such as Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar from India, Miss World 2011 Ivian Lunasol Sarcos Colmenares from Venezuela, Miss World 2012 Yu Wenxia from China among many others have joined to salute medical professionals who have become the frontline warriors against coronavirus.

The Miss World foundation has brought together these women, who won the crown between 2011 to 2019 to also propagate the idea of staying at home to protect oneself and their loved ones.

"It is an initiative that sees the Miss Worlds from the past decade come together to urge people to stay at home. It also sees us salute healthcare workers and every single person who are frontline warriors during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic in the world," Manushi said.

Others who have been roped in to raise awareness on the pandemic include Miss World 2013 Megha Young from Philippines, Miss World 2014 Rolene Strauss from South Africa, Miss World 2015 Mireia Lalaguna from Spain, Miss World 2016 Stephanie Del Valle from Puerto Rico, Miss World 2018 Vanessa Ponce De Leon from Mexico and Miss World 2019 Toni-Ann Singh from Jamaica.

Manushi added: "We all came to spread positivity and show that we are united in our courage, struggle and pain. It shows how connected we are in this and how each citizen of the world can do our bit to help the needy. I''m honoured to be a part of this campaign that sees me reach out to every global citizen. We are battling this crisis together and we shall overcome."

Manushi has already been roped in by the Haryana State Government and UNICEF India to raise awareness about COVID-19 among the people of India.

--IANS