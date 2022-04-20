9 killed in UP accident

Pratapgarh (Uttar Pradesh): Two minors were among nine people killed when a container truck collided with an SUV in a Uttar Pradesh village in Pratapgarh on Friday morning amid heavy rain.

The crash in Wajidpur village was so severe that gas cutters had to be used to bring out the bodies. The driver of the SUV was seriously injured and is in hospital.

The deceased -- four men, three women and two children were travelling from Rajasthan and were on their way to Bihar, police said. All of them were in the Scorpio which turned into a mangled heap of metal.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the accident and has directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

