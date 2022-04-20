9 killed in 3 road mishaps in UP

At least nine people were killed in three separate road accidents in Uttar Pradesh during the past 24 hours.

A report from Kannauj said that three people hailing from Allahabad were killed and five others injured when their SUV overturned under Saurikh police station area on the accident prone Agra- Lucknow expressway on Friday morning.

The SUV was coming from Agra and it overturned after hitting expressway divider the near Nagla Virahban village at around 0730 hrs.

The occupants of the SUV were the native of Allahabad and were returning to Lucknow after visiting Vaishno Devi in Jammu and Kashmir.

The deceased were identified as Anamika Sharma(50), her son Amit (32) and driver Vikas (28). The five injured were rushed to the hospital where condition of three were stated to be critical.

Another report from Sambhal district said that three people were killed and as many critically injured when a truck crushed them in the city late on Thursday night.

Police said the people were sleeping on the pavement when a truck crushed them and later fled away from the scene. The two injured where admitted to the hospital.

Meanwhile, a report from Shahjahanpur said that three people were killed and another was severely injured when two motorbikes collided in Kant area here on Thursday night.

