9 killed, 3 injured in Nigeria highway accident

Abuja: Nine people were confirmed killed and three others injured in a highway accident in the Nigerian southern state of Cross River on Friday, an official said.

Cyprian Ofodu, a commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), told Xinhua that a truck and a commercial bus had a head-on collision at Okurikang, along the Calabar-Itu highway in the state.

All the casualties were traveling in the bus. The police have launched an investigation into the incident, he added.

Road accidents are frequent in Nigeria mainly because of poor roads, badly maintained vehicles, and reckless driving. (ANI)