9 IPS officers shifted in UP

Lucknow: Nine IPS officers, including the Superintendents of Police (SPs) of four districts, have been transferred in Uttar Pradesh in a late-night reshuffle.

According to reports, SSP Jhansi, Rohan.P. Kanay has been made the SP, logistics at the DGP Headquarters, while Shiv Hari Meena, who was on waiting list, has been made the new SSP, logistics.

SP Hardoi, Anurag Vats has been appointed as PAC commandant, Moradabad and Ajay Kumar, who was SP, Firozabad, will be the new SP of Hardoi district.



Ashok Kumar was made the new SP of Firozabad district. Earlier, he was posted as commandant, PAC in Moradabad.

Ashok Kumar Rai, who was posted as commandant, PAC, Sonbhadra, has been made the new SP of Mainpuri district, while Arun Srivastava, who was SP of Mahoba district, has been made new commandant of PAC, Sonbhadra.

Sudha Singh, who was commandant, PAC, Prayagraj, has been made new SP of Mahoba, while Avanish Pandey, who was working as SP, Mainpuri, has been made the new commandant of PAC, Prayagraj.

--IANS