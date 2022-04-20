9 doctors to take care of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das

Ayodhya: A team of nine doctors will take care of ailing Mahant Nritya Gopal Das in Ayodhya.

The Mahant, who is the chairman of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, was discharged from the Medanta hospital in Lucknow on Wednesday and taken to Ayodhya in an ambulance for which a green corridor was set up.

He had been admitted to the hospital on November 9 with multiple problems, including infections in lungs and kidneys.

The Ayodhya district administration has now deputed nine government doctors to take round-the-clock care of the ailing seer.

Apart from the nine-member medical team, an expert physician from Delhi will also be in Ayodhya to cater to any emergency.

Of the nine doctors deputed at the mutt, three will be on eight-hour shifts along with six ward boys.

Ayodhya District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha said, "I will regularly seek a health report and supervise the health care of the Mahant at Maniram Chawni."

Meanwhile, a special room with a high glass wall has been turned into a virtual intensive care unit (ICU) with oxygen cylinders, blood transfusion units and a compact medical infrastructure in place.

Pilgrims and his followers can have a darshan of the 83-year-old seer through the glass partition.