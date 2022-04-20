9 detained over power plant collapse in China

Beijing: At least nine persons are detained in connection with Thursday's deadly construction site accident that left 74 dead in east China, police said Monday.





The platform for a cooling tower of Fengcheng Power Plant under construction had collapsed on November 24.





Local police detained nine persons suspected of involvement early on Monday, Xinhua news reported.





Construction on the cooling tower was part of an expansion of the power plant owned by Jiangxi Ganneng Co Ltd. The tower was being built by Hebei Yineng Tower Engineering Co. Ltd.





Among the detained are Chairman of Hebei Yineng Tower Engineering Co Ltd, and chief engineer of the project.





--IANS