9 children killed in two separate incidents in Bihar

Patna: Six children, aged between 3 to 8 years, charred to death in Kabaya village in Araria district in the afternoon while three were killed after a massive fire broke out in Athania village in Bhagalpur district.



The children who lost their lives in Araria have been identified as Asraf (5), Gulnaz (5), Dilawar (6), Barkas (4) Ali Hasan (5) and Kushnisar (8).

"The fire broke out after children were secretly cooking maize inside the straw house. The intensity of the fire was such that not a single child managed to escape," investigating officer of Palasi police station said.

The family members of victims and neighbours rushed to the place and tried to douse the flame but failed.

In another incident, three children lost their lives in a massive fire which broke out in the house of Lal Muni Mandal, one of the residents of Athania village. Mandal and his wife also sustained serious burns while they tried to save their kids.

The deceased have been identified as Priya Kumari (4), Aashish Kumar (3) and Naina Kumari (1).

Sources said the fire broke out following a short circuit.

"We have admitted Mandal and his wife in Pirpaiti referral hospital and they are out of danger," said the investigation officer of Pirpaiti police station.

—IANS