9 arrested in journalist Vikram Joshi shooting case

Ghaziabad: Hours after the death of journalist Vikram Joshi, Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday stated that it has arrested three accused in the case along with six others, while one is accused is absconding. The journalist was attacked by the accused on July 20 in Vijay Nagar area of the city.

The names of the arrested accused persons are Ravi, Akash Nath, Shahnoor Mansuri (Chotu).

Others arrested in the case Shakir, Mohit, Dalveer, Abhishek Saroj, Abhishek Janwal (Balmiki), and Jogendra. The name of the accused who is absconding is Babu, the police said.

From accused Shanoor (Chotu), who is a son of Kamaluddin, the police have claimed to have recovered one pistol of .315 bore, one live cartridge and one empty case of the cartridge from him.

Earlier in the day, the family of journalist Vikram Joshi who passed away today, said that they want justice and the main accused should be arrested else they would not accept the body of their deceased relative.

Journalist Vikram Joshi, who was shot at by unknown miscreants near his residence in Vijay Nagar, Ghaziabad on July 20, breathed his last at a hospital on Wednesday.

Doctors monitoring Joshi had said that the veins in the journalists' head had got badly damaged due to the bullet injury.

Meanwhile, the Station in-charge has been suspended and departmental inquiry initiated after the family of the journalist alleged inaction by the police.

The incident occurred on Monday, days after Vikram Joshi had filed a complaint with Vijay Nagar Police Station stating that some men were harassing his niece. (ANI)