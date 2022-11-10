9 Indians were among the 10 people killed in the Maldives fire

Male (The Hawk): A fire that started in a garage in Male, the capital of the Maldives, on Thursday claimed the lives of at least 10 individuals, nine of whom were Indian.

A Bangladeshi national was also killed in the attack, according to a security official quoted by news agency AFP.

Officials claim that 10 bodies were found on the top level of a structure that had been completely destroyed by the fire.

A fire service representative announced, "We have recovered 10 bodies," adding that it took them almost four hours to put the fire out.

According to the Maldives' National Disaster Management Authority, Maafannu Stadium has been designated as an evacuation site for persons who have been displaced by the fire.

It tweeted, "Arrangements are being made to provide humanitarian help and support."

In the Maldives, the Indian High Commission expressed its sorrow over the unfortunate fire tragedy and stated that it was in close contact with the local authorities. Additionally, it has made available helplines for support.

"We are really pained by the horrific fire tragedy in Male that claimed lives, reportedly involving Indian citizens. We communicate often with Maldivian authorities "India's High Commission stated in a tweet.

(Inputs from Agencies)