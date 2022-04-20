89 runners experience magic of Delhi Half Marathon from Chandigarh

New Delhi: As many as 89 runners led the charge from Chandigarh during the 16th edition of the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon, held in a bio-secure environment amid the Covid-19 pandemic in the national capital.

A runner from Chandigarh expressed that since the Delhi Half Marathon was organised for amateur runners through the ADHM app on Sunday, he had a chance to help some of the runners in his city attain their targets.

"I knew some people who were running their first marathon in Chandigarh, so some of us decided to help them attain their targets. Since we ran ADHM in Chandigarh, we got an opportunity to help some of the runners in our city. I would say that was the best part about running ADHM through the app. It was a good attempt by ADHM to organize the event through the ADHM app," said Yogesh Gera as per a media release.

Around 13,500 people from around the world took part in ADHM 2020, across three categories -- Half Marathon (21.097 km), Open 10K (10 km) and Great Delhi Run (5 km) -- from their own respective locations.

Ethiopians Amedework Walelegn and Yalemzerf Yehualaw broke course records to take the men's and women's titles while India's Avinash Sable broke the national record with a time of 1:00:30.

—PTI