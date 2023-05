Dehradun (The Hawk): 89 persons tested positive for Coronavirus in Uttarakhand on Saturday. The number of persons who were discharged on Saturday is 78 in the whole state. 344 patients have recovered till now. On Friday 12 patients emerged from Dehradun, 8 from Pithoragarh, 12 from Chamoli, 8 from Almora, 6 from Nainital, 6 from Tehri and 2 in Uttarkashi. The total number of COVID-19 positive persons is 864. There are now 352 cases in Dehradun, while Nainital has 317.