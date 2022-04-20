89 Fresh Cases Reported In UP, Total Number Of COVID-19 Cases Rise To 2,969

Lucknow: With 89 fresh cases being reported in Uttar Pradesh, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state went up to 2,969 on Wednesday.

Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said so far, 2,969 COVID-19 cases have been reported from 66 districts out of 75 in the state. Six districts have no active case, he said.

As many as 1,080 patients have fully recovered and 58 deaths reported, he said, adding that the total number of active cases was 1,831.

Prasad said recovery rate percentage in the state was rising and was above the national percentage.

While the national percentage of recovery was 28.71, that of Uttar Pradesh was 38.37, he added. PTI