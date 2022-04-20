89 Deaths, 709 Fresh Virus Cases In UP

Lucknow: Eighty-nine more people died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday as 709 fresh cases pushed the state's infection count to 17,00,476, according to a government release.

The infection has claimed 21,516 lives in the state since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Of the fresh 89 deaths, 13 were reported from Kanpur, followed by seven each in Gorakhpur and Bareilly, the UP government said in the statement issued here.

Gorakhpur reported 38 cases, followed by Gautam Buddh Nagar (35), Lucknow (34) and Meerut (33).

In the past 24 hours, 1,706 COVID-19 patients recovered, taking the number of cured people to 16,66,001. The count of active cases in the state stands at 12,959, the statement said.

In the past 24 hours, over 2.89 lakh samples have been tested in the state, it added. —PTI