88% Indians believe right connections key to career growth: LinkedIn

New Delhi: About 88 per cent of Indian professionals believe that having the right connections is important to get ahead in life, Microsoft-owned LinkedIn said on Wednesday.

Members of the professional network in India living in metro cities are 1.76x more likely to have a stronger network than those living in non-metro areas, showed the findings which are part of LinkedIn Opportunity Index 2020 report.

The results showed that Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi NCR are the top three regions with people with stronger networks, with members in Bengaluru leading the national average.

Members who attend a top university are 1.53x more likely to have a stronger network than those who did not.

Ironically, the results also showed that only 13 per cent of Indian professionals are looking for networking opportunities.

This vast difference between awareness and action suggests that while young professionals in India aspire for stronger networks, they lack necessary direction and guidance to build these networks.

This barrier is visible across Asia Pacific, with a majority of respondents (51 per cent) believing that a lack of networks is a difficult barrier to overcome and this is mainly because they lack the confidence and guidance on how to go about building a network.

"It is important for our members to know that they are not alone in these times of social distancing. By staying connected virtually, professionals can help each other seek new opportunities, connections, and navigate challenges together," Ashutosh Gupta, India Country Manager, LinkedIn, said in a statement.

"It is our constant endeavour to ensure that people with equal talent have equal access to opportunities, and we are seeing the community come together to give help and get help like never before," Gupta said.

The report, based on responses from more than 30,000 participants, suggests that networking and mentorship are among the top most opportunities sought after by Indian professionals.

