New Delhi (The Hawk): An 88 member Indian contingent including 54 athletes arrived at Narita International Airport, Tokyo today. Kurbey City representative reached airport to receive the team. They were given a formal send-off and best wishes yesterday night at Indira Gandhi International Airport by Shri Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports and Shri Nisith Pramanik, Minister of State, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Athletes and support staff in eight disciplines Badminton, Archery, Hockey, Judo, Swimming, Weightlifting, Gymnastics and Table Tennis departed from New Delhi to Tokyo yesterday night. With 127 athletes, Tokyo Olympics will be India’s highest ever playing contingent.

During his address to Indian contingent at airport Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Anurag Thakur said that Tokyo Olympics 2020 is a momentous occasion for the country and good wishes of 135 cr Indians are with the participating athletes. The Minister further said that you are select few who are getting this great opportunity and have a long way to go in life, so must give your very best but without taking stress as the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi also suggested. Shri Thakur further said that the athletes must remain strong because when they represent the country in a competition, it's a battle of nerves and ultimately it's their mental strength which will be reflected in their performance.

India hockey team at Tokyo airport.