88 Die In 24 Hrs As U'khand Logs 2,146 Covid Cases









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:30 PM On May 27, 2021

Haridwar / Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload zoomed up to 3,23,483 on Thursday at 6.30 PM as 2,146 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 2,72,428 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state appreciably came down to 39,177. The state's toll shot up to 6,201 as 81(?) more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours (Compared to yesterday's data, 88 died today), whereas the number of those migrated out of State went up to 5,617. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 6,306. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State went up to 84.24%, but it was far far below the pan-India average of 89.66% and 93.2% in UP, its parent State. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum(?) number of 330 fresh cases, whereas Nainital, Pithoragarh and Haridwar followed with 261, 252 and 219 respectively (As per data made available by Haridwar Health authorities, till 4.50 PM 341 fresh infections were detected in the district, which leaves a big question mark on the veracity of Directorate's figures. Moreover, this puts Haridwar ahead of all the districts of Uttarakhand in new Covid cases). That apart, 205 cases were detected in U S Nagar, 181 Pauri Garhwal, 178 Almora, 153 Chamoli, 103 Uttarkashi, 98 Rudraprayag, 74 Bageshwar, 51 Tehri Garhwal and 41 in Champawat.





