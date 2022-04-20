878 More People Test Covid Positive In U'khand, Tally Goes Up To 40,963

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 40,963 on Sunday as 878 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 27,828 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 12,455. The state's toll rose to 491 as thirteen more people succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 189. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 855. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has thus slightly gone up to 67.93 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 408 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar, Pauri Garhwal, Nainital, Tehri Garhwal and Uttarkashi followed with 176, 55, 48, 48 and 44 cases respectively. That apart, 31 cases were detected in Pithoragarh, 17 Almora, 14 Chamoli, 13 Rudraprayag, 11 Champawat and U S Nagar each and 2 in Bageshwar.







