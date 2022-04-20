868 Fresh Virus Cases In U'khand Push Count To 38,007

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 38,007 on Friday as 868 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 26,095 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 11,293. The state's toll rose to 464 as four more people succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 155. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 1,285. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has thus gone up to 68.66 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 359 fresh cases, whereas U S Nagar, Haridwar, Nainital, Pauri Garhwal and Bageshwar followed with 161, 106, 83, 32 and 29 cases respectively. That apart, 26 cases were detected in Almora, 21 Chamoli, 19 Uttarkashi, 10 Tehri Garhwal, 9 Pithoragarh, 7 Champawat and 6 in Rudraprayag.







