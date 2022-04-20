85% Indian parents anxious about kid''s future: Survey

Mumbai: It seems the Covid-19 pandemic has caused major worry among Indian parents as a new survey on Thursday revealed, over 85 per cent parents in the country are now more anxious about their child''s future.

The study conducted by online school--LEAD School of 5,000 parents of children from kindergarten to 12th grade from the metro and non-metro cities showed that 70 per cent of parents feel worried about the impact of Covid-19 on their child''s education.

Over 78 per cent of respondents are worried about their child''s health and safety and nearly 40 per cent parents have expressed concern about their child falling behind and missing out on a year of learning and education.

"Parents should exercise this choice and work collaboratively with schools as this trust-based contract between parents and schools may end up being Covid-19''s biggest gift to Indian education", Sumeet Mehta, LEAD School Co-founder & CEO, said in a statement.

The findings also revealed that around 70 per cent parents think they''re able to support their child''s learning at home.

Moreover, over 60 per cent of respondents see online schooling as an effective mode of learning and believe that it should go hand-in-hand with physical schooling.

According to the data, parents in the states including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana feel they are not well equipped to support their child''s learning.

On the other hand, parents in southern states such as Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana feel they have been able to support their child''s learning.

The survey also showed that 79 per cent of parents are able to spend more quality time with their children  a trend observed in both metro and non-metro cities.

--IANS