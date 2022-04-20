85 New Corona Cases In Uttarakhand, Total Figure At 1043

Dehradun: According to the health bulletin issued by the Uttarakhand Health department 85 persons tested positive for Coronavirus on Tuesday. With this, the number of total Corona cases in Uttarakhand climbed up to 1043 from the previous 958. The total number of patients who have been discharged after recovery is 252.



On Tuesday 37 Corona cases came to light in Dehradun, 22 in Nainital district, 14 in Tehri, 3 in Chamoli, 1 in Haridwar, 3 in Pauri, and 2 in Rudraprayag.

These people have come from Delhi, Pune, Mumbai and other places.there are now 793 active cases of Coronavirus in the state.







