84,866 vacancies in 6 Central Armed Police Forces: Government

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday that out of a total sanctioned strength of 10,05,520, 84,866 positions are now unfilled across six Central Armed Police Forces like the CRPF and the BSF.

According to Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, 31,785 people have been hired by the CAPFs over the past five months.

Retirements, resignations, promotions, deaths, battalion expansions, the addition of new positions, etc. all contribute to a steady stream of openings in the CAPFs, he explained.—Inputs from Agencies