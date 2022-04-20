81st session of Indian History Congress indefinitely postponed due to COVID

New Delhi: In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 81st session of the Indian History Congress (IHC), which was scheduled on December 28-30, has been postponed indefinitely.

As per on official release, in view of the importance of this august institution in raising issues of crucial academic and national importance, the IHC has decided to hold the prestigious Professor S.C. Mishra Memorial Lecture as an online event.

"The lecture will be delivered by Mridula Mukherjee on 'Punjab Kisan Protests: A Legacy of Heroic Non-Violent Resistance' on 28 December 2020 from 11 am-12.30 pm. Prof. Kesavan Veluthat, the General President-elect for the 81st session will chair the event," it stated.

IHC further said that a webinar on the theme 'Indian Civilization: Historical Perspectives' will also be held online on 28 December 2020, from 2.30 - 5.30 pm and on 29 December from 10 am-1 pm and from 2-6 pm.

"The inaugural address will be delivered by eminent historian Prof Irfan Habib and chaired by the current General President Prof. Amiya Bagchi. Other speakers at the webinar include Aditya Mukherjee, Shireen Moosvi, K.M. Shrimali, Rajan Gurukkal, Deepak Kumar, Kumkum Roy, Syed Ali Nadeem Rezavi, Sucheta Mahajan and Selva Kumar, to be chaired by Indu Banga and Arun Bandopadhyay. R. Mahalakshmi (Secretary), S.A. Nadeem Rezavi (EC member) and Burton Cleetus (Treasurer) are the convenors of the Webinar," it added further. (ANI)



