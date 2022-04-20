814 New COVID-19 Cases Take U'khand's Tally To 41,777; Toll Mounts To 501

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 41,777 on Monday as 814 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 29,000 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 12,075. The state's toll rose to 501 as ten more people succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 201. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 1,172. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has thus slightly gone up to 69.42 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 309 fresh cases, whereas Nainital, Haridwar, U S Nagar and Almora followed with 111, 110, 95 and 74 cases respectively. That apart, 24 cases were detected in Pauri Garhwal, 23 Tehri Garhwal, 22 Uttarkashi, 15 Rudraprayag, 13 Champawat, 9 Chamoli, 5 Bageshwar and 4 in Pithoragarh.







