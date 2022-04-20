81 More Test Positive For Coronavirus, Uttarakhand Figure At 2023

Dehradun (The Hawk): 31 persons tested positive for Coronavirus in Uttarakhand till 9 PM on 17 June as per the Health Bulletin issued by the Uttarakhand Health department. With this, the number of Corona positive persons reached to 2023 in Uttarakhand. Total 1254 patients have been discharged from the hospitals in the state. On Wednesday 35 patients emerged from Dehradun, 3 from Haridwar, 9 from Tehri, 1 from Pauri, 1 from Uttarkashi, 2 from Rudraprayag, 14 from Almora, 5 from Bageshwar and 3 from US Nagar and 8 from Nainital. An 18 year old male patient who had tested positive for Coronavirus died at Sushila Tiwari Hospital, Haldwani. 26 Corona positive persons have died in Uttarakhand till now.







