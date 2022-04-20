807 More Test Covid Positive In U'khand, Tally 25,436

Dehradun(The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 case count rose to 25,436 Monday as 807 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 17,046 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 7,965. The state's toll rose to 348 as seven more people succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 77. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 473. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has thus come down to 67.02 percent. District Dehradun reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 241, whereas Nainital, U S Nagar, Pauri Garhwal, Haridwar, Tehri Garhwal and Uttarkashi followed with no less horrifying 142, 118, 84, 73, 41 and 35 respectively. That apart, 19 cases were detected in Champawat, 15 Rudraprayag, 13 Almora, 12 Chamoli and 7 each in Bageshwar and Pithoragarh.