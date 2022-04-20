80 Test Positive For Coronavirus, Uttarakhand Tally At 2102

Dehradun (The Hawk): 80 persons tested positive for Coronavirus in Uttarakhand till 9 PM on June 18 as per the Health Bulletin issued by the Uttarakhand Health department. With this, the number of Corona positive persons reached to 2102 in Uttarakhand. Total 1386 patients have been discharged from the hospitals in the state. The number of Corona positive persons has reached to 562 in Dehradun. 1 person tested positive for Coronavirus from Mussoorie on Thursday.



26 Corona positive persons have died in Uttarakhand till now.







