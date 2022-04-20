80 Teachers Test Positive For Covid In Uttarakhand

Pauri: Eighty teachers tested positive for coronavirus in Uttarakhand's Pauri district, forcing the authorities to shut over a dozen schools for five days, according to an official.

In the state had reopened for classes X and XII on November 2 after a long gap due to the coronavirus outbreak. Over a dozen schools have been closed for five days as a safety measure after 80 teachers tested positive for COVID-19, Pauri Chief Medical Officer Madan Singh Rawat said on Friday.

The teachers have been isolated for 14 days while students and others who came in their contact are being identified, Rawat said.

The CMO said principals of the schools concerned were to be blamed as they should not have allowed the teachers to come to the school before the arrival of their test reports. The office of the additional director, primary education, has also been closed till Sunday after an employee tested positive for coronavirus there, he said. Earlier on Monday, an 18-year-old student was found infected with the virus at Ranikhet in Almora district. Over 10 students, who had come in his contact, were put under isolation and the school sealed for three days. —PTI