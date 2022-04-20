80 Illegal Encroachments Demolished 136 Identified And One Building Sealed During Anti-Encroachment Drive On Wednesday

Dehradun: In pursuance of orders of honorable courts, the exercise of demolition, identification of illegal encroachments and illegal constructions on footpaths, lanes, roads and other places and sealing of illegal encroachments in Dehradun city by Mussoorie- Dehradun Development Authority, Municipal Corporation, Dehradun and district administration has been going on.

Additional Chief Secretary Om Prakash held a meeting with the officials of the anti-encroachment task force and reviewed the progress of demolition, identification of illegal encroachments and sealing of such buildings and future course of action at Women ITI, IRTD auditorium at Survey Chowk on Wednesday. Om Prakash instructed the anti-encroachment task force officials to expedite the anti-encroachment drive. He asked the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to make available police force as required by anti-encroachment task force in all the four zones and they get support of the police force so that the anti-encroachment drive could be speeded up.

Om Prakash said that the work to remove encroachments on main roads has been going on. He said that the work to remove encroachments, identification and sealing will be expedited on the main roads. He said that officials have been instructed to ensure that any small or large hoardings removed during the anti-encroachment drive are not installed again.

Om Prakash asked the officials that the debris of the buildings and boundary walls removed during the drive should not pose any inconvenience during rains and should be removed expeditiously. He also said that the potholes on the roads should be repaired speedily. He said that the potholes on the roads should be filled with RBM, tiles and bricks firmly so that there is no possibility of any untoward accident.

He instructed the anti-encroachment task force officials that they should speed up the interim work of identification and sealing of such residential buildings where commercial activities are being conducted.

Additional Chief Secretary Om Prakash instructed the City Commissioner and District Magistrate to ensure cleanliness not only the main roads but also in the lanes and by-lanes of the city. He asked the Municipal Corporation that it should be ensured that garbage is not strewn anywhere. He said that if anyone throws garbage in the open then action under rules should be taken against such persons. Om Prakash said that a vigil should be maintained that garbage is not strewn outside the dustbins placed at different places in the city.

Additional Chief Secretary Om Prakash said that under the anti-encroachment drive on Wednesday, 80 illegal encroachments were demolished and 136 illegal encroachments identified and one building was sealed. Till date, a total of 4866 illegal encroachments have been demolished, 8598 illegal encroachments have been identified and 137 buildings have been sealed.

District Magistrate S.A.Murugesan, SSP Nivedita Kukreti, Chief City Commissioner Vijay Jogdande, Vice-President MDDA Asish Srivastava, Secretary MDDA P.C.Dumka, Under Secretary Dinesh Kumar Punetha and officials of PWD, Irrigation, Power and anti-encroachment task force attended the meeting.