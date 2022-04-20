8.1L Covaxin doses to be procured from Bharat Biotech for other countries

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Saturday asked the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to consider contacting Bharat Biotech for the procurement of 8.1 lakh doses of Covaxin to be given to different countries as a goodwill gesture.

According to an office memorandum accessed by IANS, Under Secretary to the government, G.K. Pillai, alluded to the meeting held between the Secretary at the Department of Pharmaceuticals and the Foreign Secretary on Friday, wherein it emerged that the MEA would provide 8.1 lakh doses of Covaxin to different countries in the form of grant-in-aid as a goodwill gesture.

"In this regard, it is to inform that Bharat Biotech Limited is providing a total of 10 million (1 crore) doses of this vaccine to the Health Ministry for the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive in India. The price of the procured vaccine is Rs 295 per dose plus GST," the office memorandum stated.

It added, "The MEA may, accordingly, consider contacting Bharat Biotech for the procurement of the aforesaid 8.1 lakh doses of this vaccine, which may provide the said quantum at the above-mentioned price," it added.



The Under Secretary said that keeping in view the programmatic priorities of the ongoing vaccination drive in India, the quantum of doses should be procured by the Ministry of External Affairs from Bharat Biotech only after January 22.

Besides, on January 12, Bharat Biotech had announced that it has signed an agreement with Precisa Medicamentos for supplying Covaxin doses to Brazil.

—IANS