8-Yr-Old Raped, Murdered In Etah: Mob Stages Protest With Body

Etah: A mob staged a massive protest on Tuesday blocking the Etah -Farrukhabad road along with the body of an eight-year old girl, who was raped and murdered.

The mob first snatched the body of the victim, raped and murdered on Monday night, from the police and sat on a dharna in front of the Vikas Bhawan.

Mr Ram Sevek Pal, the father of the girl, demanded that the accused should be handed over to them. "Khoon ka Badla Khoon" (Blood for blood) was the slogan of the mob and it was demanded by the father too. They also said that the blockade would be lifted only after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath comes there to hear their grievances.

The situation turned violent when police tried to disperse the mob as the protestors pelted stones on the security personnel. District Magistrate Amit Kishore and other officials are on the spot and persuading the agitators to lift the blockade.

The DM said that the family of the girl would be given Rs 10 lakh as compensation.

According to police, on Tuesday, an eight-year-old girl was strangled to death after rape under Kotwali police station area.

The girl was lured from a marriage ceremony near Mandi Samiti in Shitalpur area and her body was recovered last night.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Akhilesh Kumar Chaurasia said that the accused Sonu has been arrested.

Heavy security has been deployed in the area in view of the resentment among the people. UNI