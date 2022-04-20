8-Yr-Old Raped

Ballia: An eight-year-old was allegedly raped by a youth in the Nagra area of this district in Uttar Pradesh, Superintendent of Police (SP) Devendra Nath said on Thursday.

The SP said the victim was playing near her house at a temple when a youth allegedly took her to his home on the pretext of showing her a cartoon on Wednesday. The youth then outraged her modesty and threatened her with dire consequences if she tried to raise an alarm.

Mr Nath said the victim then reached her home and informed her family about the incident.

A case has been registered into the matter on the complaint of the victim's mother and the accused Mukesh Chauhan has been sent to jail. UNIBallia