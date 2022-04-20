8-Year-Old Girl Killed, Woman Hurt In Accident

Agra: An 8-year-old girl was killed and a woman injured in an accident involving a speeding truck in the Shamsabad area here on Saturday, police said.

The truck driver has been arrested and the body has been sent for a post-mortem, they said.

Police said the incident took place at Jaroli Bypass in Shamsabad. The speeding truck hit the woman and 8-year-old Shakshi, SHO Pradeep Kumar said. The SHO added that they have lodged a case on a complaint by the victim's family. The driver has been arrested and the truck seized, he said. —PTI