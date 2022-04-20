8-year old cancer patient finds love of his life

David, an eight-year-old boy from Virginia, was diagnosed with cancer when he was two years of age. The boy, who is counting the last days of his life, is dating seven-year-old Ayla. Though it's strange for someone to date at this age, but clock is ticking too fast for the boy and he wants to make his remaining days beautiful, reports littlethings. Even the girl's mother Angela supported the boy when David's mother approached her with his wish. Angela stated that love is important at the end of every day. What matters is, who you love and who loves you back.