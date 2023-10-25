8 Syrian soldiers dead, 7 injured in Israeli airstrikes: State media

Damascus: At least eight Syrian soldiers were killed and seven others injured in Israeli airstrikes on Wednesday, the war-torn nation's state media reported.



According to the state-run SANA News Agency, the Syrian military targets were struck in the “aerial” attack at 1.45 a.m. in the countryside of the southern province of Dara’a, reports CNN.



Earlier in the day, the Israeli military had confirmed that fighter jets carried out airstrikes on military infrastructure and mortar launchers after rockets were fired from across the border.



"In response to rocket launches from Syria toward Israel yesterday, IDF fighter jets struck military infrastructure and mortar launchers belonging to the Syrian Army," the Israel Defense Forces said in a post on X.



Last week, the IDF alleged that Syria has been extending support to attacks on Israel.



On Sunday, Israeli troops carried out airstrikes against the Aleppo and Damascus airports, damaging runways.



Amid the raging Israel-Hamas conflict, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant had earlier warned that the country will take strong positions if attacks were coming from outside the country.



Gallant warned Hezbollah and Syria of consequences in such a situation.

—IANS