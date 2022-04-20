8 passengers who travelled by AC coach with Covid positive UK returnee test negative

New Delhi: Eight passengers, who travelled by an AC coach on AP Express with a Covid-19 positive UK woman returnee, from New Delhi to Visakhapatnam had tested negative for the coronavirus.

The passengers, including two children, upon their arrival in Visakhapatnam underwent RT-PCR tests as they shared the coach in which the UK-returned woman travelled after testing positive for coronavirus. The Covid-19 positive UK-returned woman, however, was found to be asymptomatic, according to news agency PTI report.

The UK returnee managed to give the slip to authorities in New Delhi and reach AP by train but was picked up from Rajamahendravaram and admitted to a hospital along with her son.

The health authorities traced the other passengers of the first AC coach in Visakhapatnam and conducted swab tests on Thursday, which turned out negative, the Andhra Medical College authorities said.

Preliminary tests on the woman did not reveal the new Covid-19 strain and they were awaiting results from the National Institute of Virology.

—PTI