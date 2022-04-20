8 Paise Per Km Fare Hike In UPSRTC Buses

Lucknow: The passengers travelling on the buses run by Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will have to bear a hiked fare very soon. The corporation has decided to increase the fare by eight paise per km. Though the date of the increase passenger fare is yet to be announced but the Corporation Board had given its approval . Now it will be passed by the state transport authority for its implementation. Official sources here today said that the increase of fare was required as the corporation would be implementing the 7th Pay commission for its 25,000 employees. Sources said that though the Corporation was earning profit for the past three financial years but still to continue the profit, the hike was recommended. In the Board meeting held here yesterday, it was decided to provide free Wi-Fi to the passengers which would be one hour at the big bus stations and 30 minutes on the buses. The Wi-Fi system will be implemented within 100 days. Presently, the passengers give 86 paise per km charge as fare and with the increase of eight paise, now the passengers would have to give 94 paise per km. After the increase, the fare between Lucknow and Delhi would be Rs 570 against the present fare of Rs 545. UNI