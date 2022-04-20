8 of the 10 Most Expensive Vehicles Sold at Mecum Harrisburg Auction Were American Muscle Cars

Pennsylvania: Over a thousand cars of all ages, kinds, sizes and nationalities went under the hammer at the Mecum Harrisburg 2018 auction in Pennsylvania last weekend, but American muscle definitely dominated -- eight of the ten most expensive cars sold at the event were American muscle cars. In fact, the only non-American car to make it into the top ten most expensive lots sold was a 2007 Ferrari F430 Spider that went for $137,500.

The only other model to make the top ten that wasn't strictly a muscle car was still American: a 1978 Lincoln Batmobile replica autographed by none other than Batman himself, Adam West. West's signature is on the driver's door, and the passenger door was signed by Bert Ward, who played Batman's sidekick Robin in the 1960s television series. Construction of this replica on a 1978 Lincoln chassis got underway in 2003 and was completed in 2008. It was sold by Mecum for $195,250, which is a lot for a replica.

The most expensive car sold this year was, predictably, a 2006 Ford GT that was always going to be the halo car of this auction. The supercharged 550-horsepower Ford supercar was number 45 of only 75 produced in a loud Speed Yellow colour, and number 1,265 of the 2,011 Ford GTs built that year. This very lightly-used example had just 1,165 miles on the clock, which will have helped it achieve its selling price of $302,500.

Two very new cars made it into the top ten, both 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demons. The slightly more expensive of the pair, in a reddish-orange colour called Go Mango, has yet to even be shipped from the Dodge; it went for $145,200. The other is one of only 148 built in B5 Blue and has never been dealer-prepped. With just 6 miles on the clock, it was sold for $143,000.

The rest of the top ten comprised a 1967 Mustang Shelby GT500 Fastback ($217,250), a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Pro Touring ($181,500), a 1972 Plymouth Cuda Resto Mod ($165,000), a 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible ($143,000) and a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible custom build that went for $140,250.