8 NCR districts make up over one-third of active coronavirus cases in UP

Noida (UP): Uttar Pradesh's eight districts that fall in the Delhi National Capital Region account for over one-third of active COVID-19 cases and around 28 per cent of the deaths linked to the infection in the state, according to an official data.

The eights UP district that fall in the Delhi-NCR region are Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat and Shamli.

The state has reported 31,156 COVID-19 cases till Wednesday while the number of active cases stood at 9,980, of which 3,544 (35.51 per cent) are in the NCR districts.

Ghaziabad has the maximum 1,477 active cases followed by Gautam Buddh Nagar (969), Meerut (408), Bulandshahr (228), Hapur (167), Baghpat (149), Muzaffarnagar (114) and Shamli (32), according to the data on COVID-19 shared by the UP Health Department.

The state has so far recorded 845 deaths linked to COVID-19, as per the official data updated till Wednesday.

According to the statistics, 239 (28.28 per cent) deaths took place in the NCR districts. The maximum deaths were recorded in Meerut (85) followed by Ghaziabad (63), Bulandshahr (24), Gautam Buddh Nagar (30), Hapur (16), Muzaffarnagar (11), Baghpat (7) and Shamli (3), the data showed.

Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state in the country, has 75 districts.

The NCR altogether has 23 districts from three states of Haryana, UP, Rajasthan and the entire national capital territory of Delhi, spanning about 55,083 sq km, according to the NCR planning board.

The data, updated after every 24 hours, also showed that so far 20,331 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease across the state with 5,721 (28.21 per cent) such patients in the eight NCR districts.

The maximum such recoveries were recorded in Gautam Buddh Nagar (2,011), followed by Ghaziabad (1,072), Meerut (839), Bulandshahr (549), Hapur (592), Muzaffarnagar (260), Baghpat (257) and Shamli (141) till Wednesday, it stated.

The official statewide data neither share any number on testing of samples nor it show total positive COVID-19 cases at the district level.

There are 2,64,944 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, while 4,56,830 patients have been discharged so far and overall 20,42 deaths recorded so far, according to a central government data updated till Wednesday.




