8 More Test Positive For Coronavirus In U'khand, Total Number Of Positive Cases At 104

Dehradun: 8 more persons tested positive for Coronavirus in Uttarakhand on Tuesday. A 32 year old youth tested positive in Chamoli after which the green Zone of Chamoli reached the tally of 1 patient. A 29 year old youth tested positive in Nainidanda block of Pauri district late on Monday night. 2 youths aged 20 and 35 years tested positive in the green zone of Bageshwar. 2 boys aged 19 years and 13 years tested positive for Coronavirus in Udham Singh Nagar district. 2 boys aged 14 years and 22 years tested positive in Nainital district. It is however a matter of relief that out of the 104 patients, 52 or half have been relieved from the hospital after treatment.

There are 47 corona patients in Dehradun, 18 in Nainital district, 22 in Udham Singh Nagar district, 7 in Haridwar district, 2 in Almora, 3 in Pauri, 2 in Uttarkashi, 1 in Chamoli and 2 in Bageshwar.