8 more COVID-19 cases in Noida, count in district reaches 58

Gautam Buddh Nagar: Noida city of Gautam Buddh Nagar district has reported eight new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally in the district to 58.

According to officials, four people were found positive in the JJ Colony of Sector 5 of the city, three victims are the residents of Designer Park Society of Noida Sector 62 and one from Vajipur village.

Out of the total, eight people have recovered so far and the remaining 50 are undergoing treatment for the infection.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday said that there are 3,072 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 2,784 active cases, 213 cured/discharged/migrated people and 75 deaths. (ANI)