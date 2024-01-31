8 lives lost, 7 injured in a tragic road accident near J&K's border town

Tragedy struck near J&K's border town of Uri, claiming eight lives and injuring seven in a fatal road accident.

Srinagar: Near the border town of Uri in Jammu and Kashmir, eight individuals lost their lives, and seven sustained injuries following a road accident on Wednesday, as reported by the local police.



The unfortunate incident unfolded when a passenger vehicle veered out of the driver's control at Bujthalan Tatmulla near Uri town, plunging nearly 100 meters into a ravine. Swiftly responding to the crisis, a relief and rescue operation was initiated.



A police official shared details, stating, "Eight lives were tragically lost in this accident, while the seven injured individuals have been promptly referred for treatment to the government medical college (GMC) hospital in Baramulla town.