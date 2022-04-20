8 killed in B'desh road accident

Dhaka: Eight people, including three members of a family, were killed in a road accident in Bangladesh's Habiganj district, a police official said on Tuesday.

Ershadul Haque Bhuiyan, an officer in charge of Sherpur Highway Police Station in Habiganj, told the local media that a passenger bus hit two auto-rickshaws coming from the opposite direction on Monday night, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the official, about a dozen passengers of the bus were also injured as it plunged into a roadside ditch after hitting the auto-rickshaws.

He said the cause of the accident was not immediately clear.

Bangladesh has a high fatality rate for road accidents mainly due to shoddy highways, poorly maintained vehicles, violation of traffic rules and a lack of monitoring from the traffic department.

—IANS